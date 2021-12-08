New wind energy ordinance proposed for Woodbury County

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — Woodbury County Supervisors continue to develop new assessment guidelines for future wind energy development in the county.

The first reading of an assessment ordinance passed 4-0 at Tuesday’s supervisor’s meeting.

Under Iowa law, counties can adopt an ordinance to provide special valuations of winder energy conversion property.

Although no large-scale wind farms are planned at the time, county staffers said the ordinance could lead to hundreds of thousands of dollars of property tax collections down the road.

“This is just a preemptive item that we need to take care of to make sure that if and when wind energy farms do come into the county that we got it covered so that we can recoup some of the levee stuff as far as the property taxes go,” County Chairman Rocky De Witt said. “It is kind of limiting but it still gives us an avenue to get some revenue should they come into the county.”

The ordinance still needs a 2nd and 3rd reading as well as a public hearing before it could go on the books.