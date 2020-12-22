New welcome sign for Sioux City in the works

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City City Council discussed a new way to welcome people to Sioux City.

The council approved to an agreement with CMBA Architects for the new Sioux City entrance sign project. The new sign would be located south of the Sergeant Floyd Monument, and visible to drivers heading north on I-29.

The design consists of three different forms. The central form would contain signage and would be the only one to feature any kind of lighting.

“Right now, we’re looking in at coming in from the south into Sioux City, and the estimated cost of a sign, a welcoming sign is about in the $250,000 range for where it’s going to be constructed, how it’s going to be designed, everything that’s going to into it,” said Mayor pro tem Dan Moore.

Council voted to move forward with the project in a 4-1 decision, with Mayor Bob Scott giving the only opposing vote.