New veterinary technology building in the works at Northeast Community College

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Roughly $5,000 students attend Northeast Community College here. The region has a strong agricultural sector and thanks to a new project at NCC, students looking to enter that career field will be more prepared than ever before.

The school is constructing the Nexus Project, a veterinary technology building that will soon be added to the campus.

“We started this process nearly 5 years ago when we started talking with her employer is our business partners association industry leaders to find out what we need to do to prepare students for the future of agriculture,” said V.P. of Development and External Affairs Tracy Kruse.

Kruse said the industry is ever-changing.

The future of agriculture is critical nearly went to every two jobs in this region or supportive agriculture and you know, we’re able to feed the world population and when we’re the third largest ag state in the nation and so it’s really critical that we invest in that,” Kruse said.

Along with the new structure is a 500 acre farm, where students will have the opportunity to have hands-on training and education.

Tara Smydra. the Dean of Science, Technology, Ag, and Math, said the building is more than a place to hold classes.

“This project is about servicing ag throughout Nebraska and further,” Smydra said.

“Nationwide, there’s a shortage of veterinary technicians, the same is true for Nebraska, and this allows us to keep our students to the best of the best as far as a facility to train in not only for small, but also for larger animals,” said Mike Cooper, the director of Veterinary Technology program.

Cooper said he hopes with the new improvements, the 350 ag students will be prepared and confident when making the transition to the working world.

Due to issues caused by the pandemic, construction was a little delayed. Although they will be able to get in the building this fall, they won’t be holding classes until the spring of 2022.