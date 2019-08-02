New vehicle technology may cause distractions for drivers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A new survey reveals advanced safety technology installed in newer vehicles may be causing some drivers to be a little “too relaxed” behind the wheel.

Angelo James, an agent for State Farm Insurance, explained how new technology is tempting many drivers to stray away from those safety essentials.

“Cell phones have a lot of streaming capabilities now, where they can watch TV, watch movies or watch games. Well, the vehicles play into the fact that sometimes people think when they have lane assistance on their vehicles, that their car will stay in the lane while they watch TV or while they play games,” said James.

State Farm Insurance Agency is particularly concerned about the Adaptive Cruise Control or Lane Keeping Assistance feature that comes along with newer vehicles.

According to an online survey conducted by State Farm Insurance, 62% of people admit to reading or sending text messages while using the feature and more than half of drivers admit they use cell phone apps.

Lt. Chris Groves of the Sioux City Police said he wanted to remind the public that no matter what new safety features your vehicle may have, playing on your phone while you’re behind the wheel is still illegal and can result in a fine.

“If we see someone texting or doing email or whatever the case may be, you can be stopped for that and you can be sited for that violation,” said Groves.

Drivers in smart cars are asked to remember to always avoid texting or sending messages while driving. Another tip is pulling over if you feel you must give your phone your complete attention. Here is a list of tips that will keep you smart in your smart car.