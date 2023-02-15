DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KCAU) — A new healthcare facility will be opening soon in Siouxland.

MercyOne staff members held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday for its new full service urgent care center in Dakota Dunes. The building is right next door to its breast care center. This facility can provide care for a variety of needs such as X-rays, strep throats and cuts.

Muddasir Ghouse is the Executive Director for Clinic and Rural Hospital Operations. He said after more than a year of work, this new center will soon be able to help Siouxlanders during emergencies.

“We realize that Dakota Dunes did not have a full-service urgent care and there was a need for it, and we are honored to be able to meet that need and provide that service,” said Ghouse.

Siouxlanders can make appointments online or over the phone. Walk ins are also accepted. The urgent care will be open starting on February 20.