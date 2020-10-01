New U.S. citizens practice their right to vote in the upcoming election

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – We are a little over a month away from the November election.

For some, this will be their first time hitting the polls.

When it comes to registering new citizens, Olga Guevara has been a motivation to people for years.

“How to vote, how to get registered, and what are the key information that they need to know to make informed decisions,” said Olga Guevara, the executive director of Unity in Action.

Unity in Action provides support and guidance for the Siouxland Latino community and with the upcoming election, they’re zeroing in on new U.S. citizens, helping them get registered to vote.

“They need to make a plan and they need to be prepared and that’s how they become motivated, right when they know the information and once they realize that they can be part of it, then they become motivated,” said Guevara.

“Saying, hey, who are these representatives, who are representing me, are they looking out for my best interest or are they looking out for people who I care about’s the best interest,” said Rogelio Rodriguez, a Siouxlander that recently registered to vote for this upcoming election.

Rodriguez will be hitting the polls on November 3 for the first time. He said he wants someone in office that promotes equality.

“We are all Americans and I feel like there are people that get discriminated against for things, like, it’s 2020. Sometimes you have to sit back and remind yourself we’re in 2020. Sometimes it feels like we’re in some antiquated time period,” said Rodriguez.

According to a Pew Research study this year, Latinos are expected to be this year’s largest voting minority group. A record 32 million are projected to be eligible to vote.

“We’re not just voting for ourselves, but also for our families because they don’t have the ability to vote so I think it’s something to be very proud of,” said Raquel Garcia, a first-time voter.

Garcia passed her citizenship class on September 11th and immediately registered to vote. She says social injustices an important issue she’s focusing on.

“Looking from the outside in, for others, there may seem like there is no problem but we see it as a big problem because it’s things we face every day, so I think it’s important to get peoples’ stories and see why it is that we are fighting because there is a social injustice,” said Garcia.

Get registered to vote in Iowa click here.

Get registered to vote in Nebraska click here.

Get registered to vote in South Dakota click here.