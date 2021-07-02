New trail in South Sioux City connects two schools to park

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — A ribbon cutting was held to celebrate Connecting School Trails at Raymond Park Friday morning.

South Sioux’s Chamber of Commerce was on hand, as well as members of the city council, many of whom helped the bike trail project get jumpstarted.

Gene Maffit, the South Sioux City Parks director, is relieved to have this for the city’s children.

“We filed for the grant to get this, or to get the funding for it, in 2011, so it’s been a while coming,” said Maffit.

The new trail connects two schools and Raymond Park and also includes a railroad crossing. The next step for Maffit is creating another longer trail to connect Foundry Drive and 39th Street on the east side of town.