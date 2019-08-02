New trade tariffs

WASHINGTON D.C. (KCAU) – The ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China may be going on for a while before a deal is reached.

On August 1, President Trump renewed his threat to impose a 10% tariff on over $300 billion of Chinese goods.

In a tweet, the President cited that China is falling short on a previous agreement, including buying more American agricultural products.

This occurred just after the most recent negotiations between the U.S. and the Chinese official ended without progress on August 1.