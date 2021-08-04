New timing-based therapy keeps Siouxland seniors in rhythm

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Seniors at the Siouxland Center for Active Generations have a new option for keep their hand-eye coordination sharp.

Interactive Metronome is a timing-based therapy that helps seniors get their mind and body on the same track by moving to the rhythm. The treatment strengthens the muscles and the nerves associated with that movement.

Participants in the program said it helps them walk with confidence.

“It’s helped me and my walking, they got some other exercises they have me do like follow my finger,” said therapy patient James Brehm.

The therapy is available at the Siouxland Center for Active Generations by appointment.