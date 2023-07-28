YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) — A new movie theater has opened in Yankton, S.D. after months of planning.

In a Thursday night post, Cinema Magic announced it will be opening and showing off movies starting Friday night. Cinema Magic is located in Event Central, which used to be the Yankton Mall.

The new theater said it expects a large crowd as “there is a lot of excitement for the theaters opening.” As such, it is asking people to plan accordingly, recommending arriving 30 minutes early if tickets were bought in advance or 45-60 minutes if buying tickets onsite. Buying tickets also allows customers to reserve seating.

The first movies to play in the theater will be Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Sound of Freedom, with two showings each Friday night and three on Saturday and Sunday.

Cinema Magic is just the start of new plans for Event Central. The iconic Yankton restaurant JoDean’s will reopen in Event Central, but a timeline for so is still unknown. The eatery closed in late May. Matt Evans, the owner of Event Central, said he also plans to fix up the parking lot. Even with the grand plans, Evans said there are no deadlines for when those will take place.

In addition to the theater and Jo-Deans, several businesses and organizations will call the location home, including Dunham’s, River City Gymnastics, Phinney’s Pub & Casino, River City Music Studios, The Carperneter’s Shop, Restore Church, Fur Kidz Spa and Grooming, Savannah Rose Photography, and Adventure Escape Rooms.

The plan for Event Central is to attract businesses that can build and feed off each other.

Evans told KCAU 9 earlier in July that the revitalization of the former mall is the city of Yankton and the community.