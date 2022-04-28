SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District may soon have a new superintendent.

The district’s Board of Education offered Chad Janzen a contract for the role of superintendent.

Janzen currently serves as superintendent of Rock Valley Community Schools. He announced on Facebook that the decision to move was difficult, adding that Rock Valley has been a wonderful place for him and his family.

Pending board approval, Janzen will start his employment as Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District’s superintendent on July 1.

Janzen has served as the Rock Valley schools’ superintendent for the past 11 years.

He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in History at Augustana before then achieving his Masters in Educational Leadership from California State University. After that, he received an Education Specialist Degree from the University of Sioux Falls.

Janzen then started teaching, first at Los Angeles Lutheran Jr./Sr. High School in California and then at Baltic School District in South Dakota. He also gained administrative experience in Los Angeles, California; as a high school principal at Canistota High School in South Dakota; and as the elementary principal and superintendent at Canistota schools.

Janzen would be replacing Rod Earleywine who announced his resignation in February and will be serving as the interim superintendent for the Sioux City School District.