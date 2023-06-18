SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A soon-to-be commissioned nuclear submarine for the U.S. Navy will carry Iowa’s name for the next three decades or more.

The newest attack submarine in the fleet is one step closer to active duty. The christening of the USS Iowa SSN 797 was held on Saturday in Groton, Connecticut.

Iowans had the opportunity to watch the ceremony via live stream at various locations, one of which was held at American Legion Post 64 in Leeds.

During the ceremony, Iowa Representative Zachary Nunn spoke about the historic significance of the name “Iowa.”

“Previously always a battleship, the USS Iowa was most notable as BB-61. Considered the mightiest battleship to participate in World War II and the Korean and Vietnam Wars, and now she will be a Virginia-class submarine” said Nunn, “The crew of this USS Iowa, sailors who will sail in this boat carry on the legacy of the Grey Ghost of wars past.”

This is the fourth ship named for the state of Iowa. SSN 797 will have about 18 months of sea trials and shakedown before its commissioning in late 2023 or early 2024.