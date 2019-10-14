New study links between pollution and miscarriages

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –There could be a significant link between pollution and miscarriages.

A new study says pregnant women exposed to high levels of pollution face an increased risk of having a “silent miscarriage” in the first trimester.

A “silent miscarriage” happens when a fetus hasn’t formed or has died, but the placenta and embryonic tissue remain.

Researchers looked at data from more than 250,000 pregnant women between 2009 and 2017.

They found that women who lived in areas with higher levels of concentrated pollution saw a greater risk of miscarriage.

