NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) — A new business has opened in North Sioux City that is expected to bring economic growth to the community.

According to a release from Dollar General, a new store opened on 1100 Drive, and it has opened for business. The store will bring in job opportunities for six to 10 people.

The release stated that the store will provide household goods such as food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, and more.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new North Sioux City store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Senior Vice President of Store Development Matthew Simonsen, “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”

The release indicated that Dollar General will donate 100 books to a local elementary school for students in each grade. The donation is a small part of a partnership with Kellogg which plans to donate more than 60,000 books across the country during the fiscal year.

Schools, nonprofit organizations, and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store will have the opportunity to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation Grants, which are dedicated to helping individuals take steps toward literacy or continued education.