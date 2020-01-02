New Stone Bru to open on Sunnybrook

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Stone Bru has announced that they will be opening a new location on Sunnybrook Drive coming in the spring.

A release from the business said that the new cafe will be at 5820 Sunnybrook Drive, across the road from the new U.S. Cellular location.

They said the new cafe will have indoor and outdoor seating with a drive-thru. They will also have a full kitchen with food for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Also, the new store opening will create 10 to 15 new jobs.

“We are proud to be able to serve our existing customers as well as build new relationships in this new and highly visible location,” said Stone Bru President Brad Lepper.

Stone Bru said they hope to become the neighborhood coffee shop for residents and shoppers in the area.