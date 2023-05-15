SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Public Museum’s new display showcases Sioux City’s unique sports history.

This is the first time since 2011 the Sioux City Public Museum has created a new permanent exhibit, and it’s already turning heads.

“It was a space that we had some artifacts in for the permanent exhibit, but it wasn’t a really well used space and it seemed like a good place to start with kinda changing things over,” said Matt Anderson, Sioux City Public Museum curator.

To get funding for Sioux City’s new sports history exhibit, the public museum received a $20,000 grant from the Iowa Arts Council and many donations.

“It kinda started with what we already had in the collection and there were some things that we had particularly from the high schools, and say Morningside College and Briar Cliff. And then once we started talking about it and kinda taking note of what we already had, then we started reaching out to people,” said Anderson.

More than 100 sports memorabilia pieces are on display, from sports attire to equipment.

“Kirk Hinrich played for the Chicago Bulls and several other teams for the NBA had a long NBA career. Matt Chatham played in the NFL for many years, mostly with the New England Patriots. and then Shelby Houlihan has gone on to be a world-class distance runner,” said Anderson.

This exhibit not only teaches folks about Sioux City’s athletes but also shows anything is possible in the world of sports.

“It just goes to show that it’s not where you start, it’s where you finish. and there have been many people that have started at a small school in Sioux City or in the area and have gone on to very big things and become very high achievers. It really is, it is, inspirational what people have been able to do over time,” said Anderson.

Also included in the new sports exhibit are more than 20 cardboard cutouts of famous athletes who made their names here in Siouxland.