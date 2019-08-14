New splash pad offers end of summer fun for kids in Sergeant Bluff

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) –

Going back to school is on a lot of kids and parent’s minds right now. But, summer isn’t officially over just yet.



Tuesday at a Sergeant Bluff open house city leaders were celebrating a new splash pad while accepting a check from the Wellmark Foundation.

Hundreds of communities applied for the $25,000 community wellness grant. Sergeant Bluff was one of just 18 communities awarded funds to be used to develop new health-focused amenities to their communities.

“I myself have count 40 kids out here at one time and it’s not even crowded. It’s just an asset and amenity for our community and quality of life,” says John Winkel, Mayor of Sergeant Bluff.



While kids in Sergeant Bluff start school on August 23rd, the splash pad will remain open throughout the month.

“It’s awesome that Sgt. Bluff added a splash pad here. It just brings more stuff to the community, allows us to come here and gather with our families. It’s just kind of an awesome thing for us to have,” said parent Rachel Zeleny.