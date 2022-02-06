SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska (KCAU) — Volunteers from every walk of life gathered at Crossroads Evangelical Church on Saturday with a goal of building 100 beds for Siouxland kids in need.

Meredith Davies-Vogt is the president of the brand new Sioux City chapter for Sleep in Heavenly Peace. She began the organization two months ago when they had built 56 beds on December 11 and began accepting applications for more beds from children who otherwise wouldn’t have a bed to sleep on.

Davies-Vogt is a local teacher who recognizes why a place to sleep is so vital to a child’s life.

“This is something that I see all the time. Kids are tired at school and when you ask them the questions, and they didn’t get a good night’s sleep. It affects them, it affects their development, and so having a bed, as simple as it is, even that bedtime routine, is so important,” said Davies-Vogt.

More than 160 people volunteered in three separate shifts, everyone from church youth groups to a construction worker of more than forty years who heard help was needed to make beds. But volunteer Mark Wiers was not expecting a building operation this unique.

“I was also pleasantly amazed about how stations were setup and it’s very simple. Anyone can do this process, it doesn’t take a forty-year builder to do this,” said Wiers.

Davies-Vogt said the chapter will serve kids throughout the region from North Sioux City to Hinton and every family in between.

“When we go deliver it, we deliver the bed, the mattress, the sheet set, the pillow, the comforter, the whole works and set it all up and it’s such an awesome feeling to give to the kids of Siouxland something as simple as a bed and those are things that we take for granted,” said Davies-Vogt.

Davies-Vogt said they’re planning on having another building event on April 1 because an additional 80 children have already applied for a bed.