SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A local group called the Mental Health Roundtable has developed a database to assist with referrals.

According to the Siouxland Mental Health Department, there is an increasing demand for mental health services in Siouxland. Individuals, employers, school personnel, social workers, and medical providers looking to make referrals are often unaware of all organizations that provide mental health services locally.

Mental Health Roundtable, comprised of several local mental health organizations, wants to improve this process by providing a searchable database for referrals.

The database can be used to search different criteria such as:

Therapies offered

Hours of operation/evening/weekend hours

payment options

language spoken by provider

The database is on the Siouxland District Health Department’s website.

The database is updated monthly and is always accepting new providers. To add your agency to the database, reach out to mlewis@siouxlanddistricthealth.org.