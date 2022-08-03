SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A new school in Sioux City is almost complete just in time for the upcoming school year.

On Wednesday, members of the media got to tour the inside of the new Hunt A Plus Arts Elementary School while the finishing touches were being made.

The schools is focused on the Arts and the new building includes an art gallery and a black box classroom to help students excel.

“With these extra spaces to be able to intergrate the arts. This is not anything that anyone else in the district is able to do at the elementary level, that we have two specialty rooms to utilize,” said Hunt Elementary Principal, Cami Barker.

Faculty will have a ribbon cutting in September where the public can come and see the facility.