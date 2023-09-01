SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A new exhibit in the Sioux City Public Museum features a collection of photography from a Sioux City native as she drove away from her parents’ home.

Deanna Dikeman has taken photographs for 27 years when she waved goodbye after visiting her parents in Sioux City. It started with a quick picture in 1991, and she has continued to take pictures ever since.

The exhibit is called “Leaving and Waving.” Dikeman said she didn’t plan to make a series or had a vision when taking the pictures. The exhibit runs through October 15.

“I just took the photographs as a way to deal with the sadness of leaving,” Dikeman said. “It gradually turned into our goodbye ritual. And it seemed natural to keep the camera busy because I had been taking pictures every day while I was there.”

The photos of the exhibit are actually part of a larger collection that Dikeman calls “Relative Moments.” This larger collection “chronicles the lives of her parents and other relatives since 1986.” She then found the smaller collection of “Leaving and Waving” which tells the story of family, aging, and the sorrow of saying goodbye.

Dikeman was born in Sioux City in 1954 and currently lives in Kansas City. She is also a Guggenheim Fellow.

An exhibit reception will be held on Sunday, October 1 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Sioux City Public Museum with Dikeman giving a gallery talk at 2 p.m. Admission is free.