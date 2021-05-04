New Planet Fitness opening at old Sioux City Shopko location

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE: The second Sioux City location of Planet Fitness hopes to open this summer, according to an official.

Becky Zirlen, the director of Public Relations, told KCAU 9 News that the company is excited to open a second location, saying a Planet Fitness gym employs between 10-15 full and part-time employees on average.

“We look forward to bringing a second location to the Sioux City community and providing an affordable, Judgement Free fitness experience,” Zirlen added.

PREVIOUS: A new Planet Fitness will be opening in Sioux City, and it will be located at the old Shopko location.

Screenshot of the Planet Fitness website showing the new location.

Planet Fitness’ website said the second Planet Fitness in Sioux City will be located at 3025 Hamilton Boulevard.

An opening day or hours for the new gym have not yet been posted.

The location was once home to Shopko before it closed in June 2019, and Planet fitness is just one of many businesses to use the building for their business. Wilmes Do It Best Hardware announced plans to open a second location in part of the building in January 2020 and then opened its doors in June 2020. Once Upon a Child kids’ resale shop also set up a business in the old Shopko building.