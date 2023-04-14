SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders looking for activities and events as summer approaches can now find suggestions in the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Fun & Action Guide.

The new guide highlights popular programs and locations as well as helpful information on how to sign up for certain activities, the city stated in a release.

Some items included in the guide are youth and adult sports and activities, family activities, city parks, trail systems, and more.

The guide is available online on the Sioux City Parks and Rec website. Printed copies will also be available for pick up the first week of May at the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center, City Hall, Sioux City Public Library, Sioux City Art Center, Sioux City Public Museum, ibp Ice Center, and other city venues.