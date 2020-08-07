New signage in the works for downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A project that will bring new signage to downtown Sioux City is underway.

According to a release, Downtown Partners announced the beginning of a wayfinding project to create easier navigation for commuters and visitors by connecting them to more downtown locations, and encourage more foot traffic along pedestrian corridors.

The signage will help make connections along 4th Street between Historic 4th Street and the Historic Pearl District, to Pearl Street Park and down to the Riverfront.

Downtown Partners Executive Director Ragen Cote said they are excited for see the project completed and added that the existing system was incomplete and didn’t reflect the new developments downtown.

“The new signage and maps will provide identification of local destinations and attractions and connect people to entertainment areas, museums, parks, residential living units, city services, the riverfront, and hundreds of downtown small businesses. It was designed in a way where we can easily update the maps as things adjust,” Cote said.

The first phase has started, with pedestrian signs being and sidewalks with maps showing where you are and businesses around you.

For more information on the new project, you can contact Downtown Partners at info@downtownsiouxcity.com or call at 712-204-4432.