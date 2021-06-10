New SCPD initiative aims to boost pedestrian safety

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sgt. Jeremy McClure with the Sioux City Police Department says in the past three months, three pedestrians have been struck by vehicles in Sioux City. He says, on average, one pedestrian is killed in Sioux City each year.

That’s why the SCPD has secured a grant to focus specifically on pedestrian safety.

“What officers are looking for is, one, making sure that drivers are obeying the laws–they’re stopping before the intersections and making sure they’re clear, but also working with pedestrians–making sure they’re crossing at appropriate places,” Sgt. Jeremy McClure said.

Antonio Medina lives near the corner of W. 4th St. and Leonard St. That’s where a 13-year-old girl was killed after being struck by a pick-up truck in October 2020.

Medina says since then, he’s paying more attention not only to how he drives, but how others around him drive as well.

“Why do they need to drive so fast? Why are they not paying attention? Why are they on their phones? I see all that more now that that happened outside of our house,” Medina said.

Medina says an accident occurs on the corner where he lives at least once a month.

“It seems like everybody’s in a hurry–no one’s really paying attention to anybody else,” Medina said.

That’s why Medina says he’s all for the SCPD’s initiative.

“It’s a great idea, I mean, if we can get people to actually follow through with it,” Medina said.