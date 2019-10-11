New scam asks victims to pay tax on cash prize and car storage

DICKINSON COUNTY (KCAU) – A new scam is making its rounds around Siouxland.

Dickenson County authorities are warning residents of a scam that involves promises of a cash prize and a car from Publisher’s Clearing House.

The victims of the scam are told to wire money to pay prize taxes and for storage of the car.

In some instances, victims have sent cast to the thieves.

The scammers are already getting away with thousands of dollars.

If you hear of a similar scam, hang up the phone and alert authorities immediately.