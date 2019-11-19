New revisions to Sioux City’s animal ordinance

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Also on the agenda is a controversial animal ordinance.

While the Council has again deferred a vote over the city’s Pitbull Ban, council voting five to zero on changes to Sioux City’s Animal Ordinances.

A previous resolution had registration for non-neutered pets at over $100.

Monday night’s revised resolution leaves unneutered cat licenses at $31 but increases unneutered dogs licenses to $50.

It also clarifies the definition of a vicious animal.

We’ll hear what local shelter operators and council members have to say about the change Monday night at 10 p.m.