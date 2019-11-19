New revisions to Sioux City’s animal ordinance

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Also on the agenda is a controversial animal ordinance.

While the Council has again deferred a vote over the city’s Pitbull Ban, council voting five to zero on changes to Sioux City’s Animal Ordinances.

A previous resolution had registration for non-neutered pets at over $100.

Monday night’s revised resolution leaves unneutered cat licenses at $31 but increases unneutered dogs licenses to $50.

It also clarifies the definition of a vicious animal.

We’ll hear what local shelter operators and council members have to say about the change Monday night at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Trending Stories