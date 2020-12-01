New repairs, updates on Woodbury County Courthouse begin

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The 100-year-old Woodbury County Courthouse will be receiving some much-needed attention.

The building’s heating and cooling systems are seeing more than a million dollars worth of repairs and updates.

The courthouse has seen decades worth of work addressing aging portions of its structure, from the exterior to electrical. County officials said these system repairs will go a long way.

“As far as the facility looks, you won’t be able to see it. Functionally of course, yes, the occupants of the facility will be able to understand the changes that we’ve made for the better,” said Kenny Schmitz, of Woodbury County Building Services.

The Woodbury County Courthouse was put on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973.