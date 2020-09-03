New renewable energy resource provided to Sioux Center

PELLA, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux Center has added a new renewable energy resource added to its power supply with the dedication of a new hydroelectric project.

Photo Courtesy of City of Sioux Center

Missouri River Energy Services (MRES), the Sioux Center Municipal Utilities (SCMU) energy partner dedicated the project Wednesday.

The project, named the Red Rock Hydroelectric Project, was built on the existing Lake Red Rock dam near Pella and will generate power from the Des Moines River. According to the City of Sioux Center, it is the second-largest hydropower generator in Iowa and will also serve communities across Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Iowa.

“We are always excited to add stewardly resources to our local power supply mix,” said Sioux Center Utilities Manager Murray Hulstein. “And we’re proud to have an energy partner that seeks ways to add to our renewable energy portfolio.”

The hydroelectric project will add to the 31 percent renewable energy Sioux Center residents and businesses already have as part of SCMU’s power supply.

Photo Courtesy of City of Sioux Center

“We owe a debt of gratitude to the great state of Iowa whose support was essential in getting this project off the ground,” said MRES Board Chair Harold Schiebout, of Sioux Center. “I’m happy on behalf of our 61 members that this project is now completed and we look forward to relying on this renewable resource for the next 100 years.”

The Red Rock Hydroelectric Project is expected to produce more than 36 megawatts of electricity and 55 megawatts during summer months when water levels are typically highest. MRES broke ground on the project six years ago.

