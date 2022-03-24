SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Del Soul is the latest recording studio to open its doors in Sioux City, and its founders said their singular mission is to provide a sanctuary of sounds at their new downtown location.

On the second floor of the historic Frances Building is the latest installment of Sioux City sound.

Four friends assembled to create Del Soul, a place where performers of any skill level can come and express themselves through their music.

“I don’t care how outlandish you want to get. As long as you are having fun and you’re loving your craft then we are here for it 100%,” said CEO of Del Soul, Ramon Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, a South Sioux City native, said his audio engineering education at Western Iowa Tech gave him the skills needed to make a professional product.

“They gave me the fundamentals that I was missing. I love music, it’s everything that I am and everything I’m going to be for the rest of my life and they really gave me the tools and the opportunity to further understand something that I love,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said he’s moved around some but could never leave Siouxland for good, and talked about why he wanted to bring this service to his community.

“It wasn’t home to me, and the Siouxland area is, so I’m just wanting to give back and say I’m appreciative for the opportunity that it’s given me and the comfort that it’s given me as well,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said the origin of the name “Del Soul” comes from his passion for the work his team is doing “from the soul” and the main inspiration behind starting the business comes from his late parents.

“I wouldn’t say it came from nothing but they had it a lot harder than I did so who am I to not take advantage of these opportunities to show them I listened and I cared, and all of this is for you, for my family,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said Del Soul’s clientele continues to grow and hopes to one day expand their creative services to include artists from across Siouxland.