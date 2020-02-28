New project proposes new I-29 interchange

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) – Another road project is bringing dozens of people together in Sergeant Bluff, where a new interchange on I-29 could be in the works.

The Iowa Department of Transportation held a public meeting to show people what a possible interchange would look like near county road D38, just north of the Port Neal exit on I-29 in between Sergeant Bluff and Salix.

People who attended the meeting were given the chance to ask questions on the proposed project.

“So we try to give as much information as we can that we can provide at this time. Obviously, we are at a point, we’re in the early stages of planning stages so we don’t have funding for construction of even right of way. We’re just trying to get out our preferred alternative,” Iowa DOT Transportation Planner Dakin Schultz said.

The DOT is now looking for feedback from the public through March 9 before moving forward.