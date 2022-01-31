SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center announced a new program for teens.

According to the release, the free program called “Next Generation” is a learning program where students will receive behind-the-scenes training in what it takes to be a museum curator from professionals.

“Next Generation” is a collaboration by the Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center and Sioux City Railroad Museum.

Assistant Director, Sara Olson, explained what students can expect from the program.

“During the Next Gen project, students will work one-on-one with an instructor on their chosen topic,” said Olson. “The project is designed for the student to really direct their own line of study and set their own schedule.”

A public reception may be held for participants and their families at the Center and see what the students have accomplished at the end of the program.

The program is open to students age 12-16 and open enrollment begins in February. For more information, call 712-224-5242 or click here.