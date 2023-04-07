NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Norfolk Senior High School has a new principal for the next school year.

Jason Settles will be the principal starting in the 2023-2024 school year, pending official board approval on April 17, according to a release from Norfolk Public Schools.

Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson said that Settles is an alumnus of Norfolk schools. She added that he was hired as an assistant principal for Norfolk High School in 2014, saying that he was an “instrumental part of many positive changes at the Senior High School.” Settles helped to create a more rigorous curriculum, increased safety measures, and improved several programs, Thompson said.

“I am humbled and excited to be selected as the next principal of Norfolk Senior High School. I look forward to helping the staff of NHS prepare all students to pursue their goals for the future,” Settles said.

Settles earned a Master’s Degree in educational leadership and another in curriculum and instruction, the release stated. He was also awarded the Region 3 Assistant Principal of the Year in 2015-2016 by the Nebraska Council of School Administrators.

“Three things are very evident about Mr. Settles: 1. He loves Norfolk Senior High School. 2.

He is passionate about helping every student meet their goals for the future. 3. He believes that

Norfolk Senior High School is a great place for students and staff, but he wants to make it even

better,” Thompson said.

Settles taught social studies at La Vista Junior High School in La Vista and Southeast High School in Lincoln before his return to Norfolk.