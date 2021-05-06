New preschool facility coming to Siouxland Christian School

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A brand new state of the art preschool facility is coming to Siouxland Christian School.

The expansion will allow for roughly 120 new students. Staff members featured renderings of the new facility Thursday during their preschool/kindergarten round-up.

“The purpose of this is we saw a need, not only for our school but the community. We were reaching capacity for our current preschool program, and so we knew that we needed to grow. And we are so excited to expand this to a younger age group and just provide them with a beautiful facility that’s new in the Siouxland area,” said Siouxland Christian preschool administrator Katie Trimble.

The new facility is set to open in August.