New political scam going around

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As the 2020 election season kicks into high gear, officials are warning Americans to be vigilant of fake political donation calls.

The Better Business Bureau says the call comes in as a recorded voice.

The voice can even sound like one of the presidential candidates.

According to the recording, “rivals” have been raising a lot of money and in order to see your preferred candidate elected, you need to donate immediately.

If you offer to donate, you’ll be transferred to a live person and asked for your credit card information where the scammer will then have your personal information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories