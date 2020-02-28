New political scam going around

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As the 2020 election season kicks into high gear, officials are warning Americans to be vigilant of fake political donation calls.

The Better Business Bureau says the call comes in as a recorded voice.

The voice can even sound like one of the presidential candidates.

According to the recording, “rivals” have been raising a lot of money and in order to see your preferred candidate elected, you need to donate immediately.

If you offer to donate, you’ll be transferred to a live person and asked for your credit card information where the scammer will then have your personal information.