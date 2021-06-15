New plea hearing scheduled for Christopher Morales

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A suspect involved in the Walker Street New Year’s Day shooting may change their plea from not guilty.

Christopher Morales, 19, has a new plea hearing scheduled for June 22.

Previously in January 2021, Morales pleaded not guilty to his charges of first-degree murder, going armed with intent, and three counts of reckless use of a firearm in a shooting on New Year’s Day.

On January 1, the Sioux City Police Department received reports of shots fired at a residence on South Walker Street. Officers determined multiple shots had been fired into the residence and found victims inside the residence, including 18-year-old Mia Kritis, who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

As a part of a plea agreement, Anthony Bauer, 18, pleaded guilty in early June to second-degree murder, reckless use of a firearm, and two counts of reckless use of a firearm. Carlos Morales, another suspect, had pleaded not guilty to his charges in February. Liliana Gutierrez, the alleged driver for the shooting suspects, also pleaded not guilty in February to the charges of three counts of reckless use of a firearm and intimidation of a dangerous weapon.