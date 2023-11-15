SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Red’s Savoy Pizza has opened its first Iowa location in Sioux City on Wednesday.

The Sioux City location at 203 Pierce St. opened its doors to the public for the first time at 11 a.m. The franchise owners also own and operate Famous Dave’s, with the two restaurants sharing a building.

Red’s Savoy Pizza is a chain based out of Minnesota. The Sioux City location is the second of the franchise to extend out of Minnesota, the other being in Fargo, N.D. which opened in late October. With the Sioux City location opening Wednesday, there are now a total of 21 Red’s Savoy Pizzas with another under construction.

“We’ve had such a demand from our Iowa neighbors wanting a Red’s Savoy Pizza near them, we’re thrilled that we could partner with our awesome franchisees to make it happen,” said Reed Daniels, CEO of Red’s Savoy Pizza.

Red’s Savoy Pizza was founded in 1965 and makes its ‘Sota Style square-cut pizza.

The new pizza place will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. except on Fridays and Saturdays when it closes at 10 p.m.