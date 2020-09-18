New pizza, ice cream parlor to open at Southern Hills Mall

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – There’s a new pizza and ice cream parlor that is coming to the Southern Hills Mall in October.
Maude’s Pizza & Ice Cream Parlor will be at the former Chuck E. Cheese location in the mall.
According to their Facebook page, they will have a large pizza menu which will also include old fashioned ice cream, malts, shakes, and soda.
The parlor will feature a full size 80’s themed arcade and inflatables too.
For the latest updates, go to their Facebook page.
