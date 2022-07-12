SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City has a new pediatric clinic in the Sunnybrook neighborhood.

A ribbon-cutting took place Tuesday to make it official.

The site is now home to the Children’s Speciality Clinic. The new location has more exam rooms, a new main floor location, and more parking.

This brings certain services to residents of Siouxland that were before only offered by clinics in locations much further away like Omaha and Sioux Falls.

“The long trip, the full off day of work. These kiddos that have the specialty needs need multiple appointments, not just one and taking that much time off work and stuff is crucial and being here in town will be very important,” said Adam Lloyd.

The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.