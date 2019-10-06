New parking garage on Pearl Street, now open

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A new parking ramp is now available for motorists to use on Pearl Street.

On Friday, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sioux City and the City of Sioux City announced the new parking ramp at 205 Pearl Street is now open.

According to the press release, the new parking ramp has more than 530 free parking spaces and it has a feature that will show available parking spaces. The parking garage also consists of low-profile LED luminaires designed for parking ramps that allow for both pedestrians and motorists traffic with the use of enhanced personal safety and security.

The parking ramp connects to the Hard Rock by extending over 3rd Street to allow guests to safely cross to the casino. It enters the Hard Rock at the casino entrance near the Hard Rock Sportsbook.