New Paranormal Cirque coming to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — New Paranormal Cirque coming to Sioux City, but it’s not for the faint of heart.

Cirque Italia will be presenting the Paranormal Cirque at the Southern Hills Mall from August 26 through 29.

Hair Hang performer Argentina Portugal flies through the big top while performing her act during the paranormal Circus Saturday evening at the Ector County Coliseum. (Eli Hartman|Odessa American)

Hair Hang performer Argentina Portugal flies through the big top while performing her act during the paranormal Circus Saturday evening at the Ector County Coliseum. (Eli Hartman|Odessa American)









Circus performer Nikki Hernandez prepares to fire a bow and arrow using only her feet during her act at the Paranormal Circus Saturday evening at the Ector County Coliseum. (Eli Hartman|Odessa American)



Members of The Crows Group perform their horizontal bars routine at the start of the Paranormal Circus Saturday evening at the Ector County Coliseum. (Eli Hartman|Odessa American)

The event will feature performances that combine theater, circus, and cabaret with a European style.

The performance is intended for mature audiences, and anyone under 18 requires a parent or guardian to accompany them.

Cirque Italia is enforcing all recommendations set forth by the CDC and local mandates.

Tickets can be purchased online, by phone (941) 704-8572, or at the on-site office.

For more information about the Paranormal Cirque, visit their website.