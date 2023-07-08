SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An iconic Yankton restaurant will get a new life as part of Matt Evans’ plan for the former mall in the city.

Evans, a local businessman, bought the 260,000 square-foot mall and the recipes and name of JoDean’s steakhouse and restaurant.

“It’s smack dab in the middle of town,” Evans said of the mall which he has renamed Event Central.

Evans also owns the name and the recipe for JoDean’s which recently closed after more than 50 years in business.

JoDean’s was an attraction, said Nancy Wenande, the chief executive officer of Yankton Thrive.

“It (brought) people to town who wanted to eat at JoDean’s and then, shop for a while here,” Wenande said.

Evans’ plan to add JoDean’s to Event Central is good for locals and out-of-towners, Wenande said.

“Matt has a strong vision…,” Wenande said. There are other benefits to Evans’ ownership of Event Central.

“I think what is most exciting for the community of Yankton is that this facility will be locally owned,” Wenande said. “Evans is someone with a lot of pride in the community.”

Evans owns four recreational vehicle parks with a total of 270 sites in each, he said. His business portfolio also includes several apartments and houses for rent.

“I’ve always dreamed of owning the mall,” Evans said.

Event Central benefits from having an anchor like Dunham’s Sports, Evans and Wenande said.

Dunham’s upgraded its store a few years ago, Wenande said.

But Evans’ plan is not to try and attract additional national chains, instead, he wants to attract businesses that can build and feed off each other.

He’d like the Event Central to have a wedding venue, so businesses that can provide services for a wedding could be located in the building, Evans said.

“Small hometown businesses, that’s who I’m looking to support,” Evans said.

He plans to offer rental space at affordable rates to young entrepreneurs.

Wenande said Yankton Thrive regularly receives inquiries from individuals and businesses looking for space, she said. Event Central can be added to the available options.

Two of his first interior projects are JoDean’s and the re-opening of the movie theater.

“The community is getting excited about getting a theater back in town,” Wenande said.

Evans said he can’t give a timeline for the re-opening of the theater or JoDean’s, mostly because he doesn’t want to disappoint people if the businesses aren’t ready by the promised date.

Wenande said Evans has taken on a large project that includes needed repairs to the facility’s parking lot.

But Evans and his family have a history of success in Yankton which “does provide a level of confidence,” she said. Evans is aware of what it will take to make his plan happen, she said.