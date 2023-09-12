SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An opening date has been tentatively set for Woodbury County’s new law enforcement center. The announcement follows weeks of finger-pointing between the authority and county supervisors.

During the LEC Authority meeting on Tuesday, Hausmann Construction said the center should be completed on April 9th, 2024, which is 7 months behind schedule.

Authority members also went into a closed session to discuss potential litigation that may be connected to the delay.

“Because we’re moving beyond the September date and we’re also looking at expenses and loss of revenue on the part of the county so yes, I’m not gonna cast this in concrete but there’s definitely proposal or possibility here if you will for litigation,” Authority Chair Ron Wieck said.

Tuesday was Mark Nelson’s first meeting as a member of the LEC authority. Nelson had been attending meetings as a county liaison but has not been able to sit in on closed-session meetings.

last week, the Board of Supervisors voted to remove authority member Rocky DeWitt a put Nelson onto the authority.