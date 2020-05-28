New normal not yet possible for those with compromised immune systems

Madison Boehme has an autoimmune disease called Encephalitis, since she is immune-compromised she has been quarantining at home for months.

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –While most of Siouxland is beginning to return to normal, there are some folks who have to continue to wait for the virus to die down.

“I just, as much as everyone else, want to get back to that, but I know to talk to some of my other immunocompromised too. We all are kind of like, ‘What are we supposed to do exactly?'” said Madison Boehme from Le Mars.

Madison Boehme has an autoimmune disease called Encephalitis. Since she is immunocompromised she has been quarantining at home for months.

“When everyone else is going back to normal, we still have to be really careful because we can’t get this virus. That is just the bottom line of it,” said Boehme.

Boehme says many of her immunocompromised friends are wondering when they too can return to normal.

“My personal feeling is, as things start opening up, unless there is an absolute need to get out and be more public, I would pump the breaks a little bit maybe a couple of weeks just to see how things play out,” said Dr. David Ensz, a family physician for MercyOne South Sioux.

Doctor Ensz said it’s best to wait and continue to watch the curve before braving public places.

“With coronavirus, we are learning new stuff all of the time and getting new information so with everything changing day-to-day, so we do know as things play out within two to three weeks. We are going to see an increase in cases as we become more public and start to be closer to each other,” said Ensz.

Its a risk Boehme says she can’t take.

“Talking to some of my other peers with conditions, we do really feel sort of left in a limbo of how we are going to get back to our normal lives,” said Boehme.