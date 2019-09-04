New Nebraska law requires American Civic testing for all schools

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – It’s the start of a new school year and a new law for students in Nebraska, requiring all students to complete testing in American civics before graduating.

The new law requires all Nebraska students are tested on American civics by either examination, essays, or school projects before graduation.

Mark Casey, South Sioux City Government teacher, said its something they were already prepared for.

“It’s a great tool for measuring what they pick up in the class but we don’t teach to the citizenship test. I think 99.99% of students improve,” said Casey.

Janet Behning has three children who will attend South Sioux City schools in the future.



“It is something that others have to do in order to become citizens in the country so, maybe it is something that kids need to know too,” said Behning.

Nebraska schools can also choose to have students complete a project summary on a government meeting they attended or present a project on a national holiday.

Ed Akins, South Sioux City HighSchool assistant principal, explained why he believes the new law is the right direction for Nebraska schools.

“It’s important for Nebraska and it’s important for the United States to have these kind of things because we need to know our history and where we come from,” said Akins.

Under the law, schools who chose to administer the immigration test cannot hold students back from graduating if they fail the test but the district said it will find other methods to help those students better understand civics before graduating.