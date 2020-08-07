New Nebraska bill to protect “good Samaritans” who rescue children in hot cars

by: Reilly Mahon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts announced on Friday that he has signed legislation to protect “good Samaritans” who forcibly enter a locked vehicle to rescue an endangered child.

For instance, it provides immunity from civil liability for someone who breaks a window to save a baby stranded in a hot car.

The bill, LB 832, was introduced by Senator Bruce Bostelman, of Brainard.

“When Nebraskans see a child stranded in a hot car, we want them to take action,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Senator Bostelman’s bill protects Good Samaritans who do what’s needed to rescue a child in danger.”

Nebraska Gov. Ricketts signs LB 832 into law. Photo Courtesy of the Office of Governor Pete Ricketts.

“It’s heartbreaking whenever a child is lost from heatstroke after being trapped in a hot vehicle,” said Senator Bostelman. “LB 832 raises awareness about these tragedies and empowers Nebraskans to respond when necessary to save a life.”

The National Safety Council has launched a “Look Before You Lock!” campaign to prevent vehicular heatstroke.

To view a list of simple actions that people can take to help keep children safe, click here.

