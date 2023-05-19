SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A downtown firm is adding a bit of art to the skyline.

You may have noticed a mural being put up on the west side of Heidman Law Firm. The mural is being painted by Naomi Haverland out of Orlando and depicts a young boy holding out some arts and crafts. KCAU 9 spoke with the artist about the work.

“I hope it makes them smile I hope it just brings a little bit of joy to their day, I hope it’s something that when they’re going through the mundane of life, they see it and brings a smile to their face,” said Haverland.

KCAU 9 also spoke with Sarah Kleber, a partner with Heidman Law Firm, about the project.

“Fun surprise in the middle of the block. Downtown 4th Street really has a great vibe, it’s an interesting place to be and interact and I think it’ll be something that’ll add to not only to people that work down here, the people that come down here for businesses, entertainment and restaurants, that kind of thing,” Kleber said.

They hope to have it complete by May 23