SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City has announced a new mural will be created on West 7th Street.

According to a release, the mural will be created by David Manzanares, an indigenous Oaxacan artist living in Omaha, who has worked on many murals across the Midwest as a way of sharing his indigenous culture.

The release indicated the mural will be located on the west side of 809-11 West 7th Street allowing it to be viewed from Hamilton Boulevard and will depict dancers from a local group knowns as Estrellas de Jalisco.

Work on the mural began over the weekend and will be finished in approximatelu two weeks, according to the release.

Completion of the mural will also coincide with Hispanic Heritage Month which started on September 15 and runs until October 15.