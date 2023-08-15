ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – 700 elementary school students are getting their backpacks ready for a new school year in a new school.

“It’s like wow, I mean it’s big. It’s bright, it’s very modern looking,” Art Teacher Amy Sharar said.

Amy Sharar is an art teacher at MOC-Floyd Valley Elementary. She says she can’t wait to start the school year in a new building.

“I think the kids will really benefit with being all together in one elementary rather than two.”

Previously, MOC-Floyd Valley students had to learn in two separate facilities.

“So we decided it be the time to merge and build one elementary that brought both together and we’re excited about that but also the new building made more sense than trying to build a landlocked old building. One of the buildings was 100 years old, or at least part of it was,” MOC-Floyd Valley Community School District Superintendent Russ Adams said.

Superintendent Russ Adams says a bond for the new school construction passed in March of 2020.

“We had a bond election in March 3rd of 2020, which was 10 days before the Governor closed schools for COVID for the rest of the year, so we were fortunate enough to have the timing that we did to get that done,” Superintendent Adams said.

The $37 million project is designed to meet the demands of a growing school district.

“Over the last 20 years, we’ve typically grown as a district. I think last year was the first time that we haven’t had an increase in student count for a while. And so we just needed to get a space that was bigger and can house us all and it made more sense to build than to build on,” Adams said.

The new school is equipped with new resources and more space to better the learning experience in Orange City.

“The building is designed really specifically for two things. One, it’s going to be a great learning space. It’s bright, it’s open. And two, it’s really designed for collaboration, so as you go in you’ll notice the hallways are a little bigger and there’s a front porch basically window where maybe small groups of kids might be working,” Adams said.

The new school also has two gymnasiums that will serve both the elementary and middle schools.