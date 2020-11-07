New mixed-use facility breaks ground in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A new development in downtown Sioux City broke ground on Friday afternoon.

The mixed-use facility on 4th Street will have leasable residential units and first floor commercial space.

Merge Urban Development is right in the heart of downtown and will have a total capital investment of more than $10 million.

“It already has great retail and restaurant experience that people want to be a part of, so we see the building connecting to that but also a new exciting, new building for the neighborhood to help bring new residents and businesses down here.” said Dan Drendel of Sling Shot Architecture.

Merge anticipates the construction will take one year to complete. They expected to begin leasing residential and commercial units in late 2021.

